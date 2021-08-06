Inside a newly renovated 'Operation Home' house for a Mid-South veteran

'Operation Home' is a partnership with Neighborhood Christian Center and United Housing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to tackle blight concerns in Memphis - along with helping veterans - "Operation Home" was invented.

It's a partnership with Neighborhood Christian Center and United Housing. The organization creates affordable veteran housing in six different Memphis neighborhoods.

Friday, we got an inside look at the renovated house on Pendleton Street. It’s one of six homes built, and this one is for military veteran Tim Warner.

The executive director of United Housing said they go beyond helping vets.

“United Housing has been around for 25 years and our goal is to provide housing opportunities for all,” said Amy Schaftlein. “We do have a program focused on veterans and their family, but we work with families all over Shelby County and West Tennessee.”

Schaftlein said they were already working on the blight issue, so it made sense to invest in building up the communities and properties already in existence.