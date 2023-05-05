Picture this! | NICU babies at St. Francis dress up to celebrate nurses during National Nurses Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Nurses Week is May 6 to 12, and the smallest patients at Saint Francis Hospital Memphis wanted to pay homage to their nurses with pint-sized scrubs, stethoscopes, and lots of cuteness.
NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble had the idea of dressing the babies up for Nurses Week, a first for the hospital. “We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays, like Christmas and Easter, and we thought Nurses Week was a fun, different twist. So far, everyone is loving it.” We may have some future nurses among the bunch, she quipped.
The crocheted items were made by some current and former Saint Francis NICU nurses.