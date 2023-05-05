Picture this! | NICU babies at St. Francis dress up to celebrate nurses during National Nurses Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Nurses Week is May 6 to 12, and the smallest patients at Saint Francis Hospital Memphis wanted to pay homage to their nurses with pint-sized scrubs, stethoscopes, and lots of cuteness.

NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble had the idea of dressing the babies up for Nurses Week, a first for the hospital. “We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays, like Christmas and Easter, and we thought Nurses Week was a fun, different twist. So far, everyone is loving it.” We may have some future nurses among the bunch, she quipped.