Nike donates shoes & clothing to hundreds of Memphis students

The group "Communities in Schools of Memphis" was selected by the shoe company for a special shoe and clothing distribution for around 500 students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of students are getting the new year started right with style and comfort, and it's all thanks to Nike.

Organizers said students now have a renewed sense of hope and comfort as they continue through their academic year.

Communities in Schools works to remove non-academic barriers - like absenteeism and behavioral issues - to help students succeed in the classroom.