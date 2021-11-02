No more traffic ticket quotas?

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi lawmaker wants to make law enforcement traffic ticket quotas illegal.
Under House Bill 883 sponsored by Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, local or state law enforcement agents would be prohibited from requiring officers to write a specified number of tickets --or from making a specified number of arrests-- during a designated time frame.
Wednesday Thompson’s bill passed by a whopping 117-1 vote in the state House of Representatives.
If it wins final approval, it will go into effect July 1, 2021.
