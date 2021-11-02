x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Community

No more traffic ticket quotas?

If a Mid-South lawmaker gets his way, law enforcement traffic ticket quotas would be illegal
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi lawmaker wants to make law enforcement traffic ticket quotas illegal.

Under House Bill 883 sponsored by Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, local or state law enforcement agents would be prohibited from requiring officers to write a specified number of tickets --or from making a specified number of arrests-- during a designated time frame.

Wednesday Thompson’s bill passed by a whopping 117-1 vote in the state House of Representatives.

If it wins final approval, it will go into effect July 1, 2021.

Click here to read the bill.

Related Articles