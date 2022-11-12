Non-profit 'Black Men Crowned' hold awards show to change narrative

ABC 24's own Rudy Williams was a co-host for an awards show purposed to give flowers to those who went above and beyond in their communities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, a celebration for Black men around the world as well as their accomplishments was held here in the city of Memphis.

"Black Men Crowned" is a non-profit held their second annual awards show event, purposed to give flowers to those who went above and beyond in their communities. It all took place at The Kent on Keel Avenue.

Chief Executive Officer for the non-profit Justin Hart said he wanted to create something "unique" and "innovative" in order to give back to the city of Memphis. Hart asked "why not?"

"If you think about it on a broader scale, so many award shows are devoted to Black women; there's a lot of co-ed award shows, but there's nothing that particularly focuses on Black men," Hart said.

Hart said he also wanted to find a way to give back to the city of Memphis.

"I decided to start it here in my hometown as a way to create a space — to change the narrative of how Black men are viewed," Hart said.