Northaven will have an "enhancement of life" with new solid waste service

For years, the area has struggled with illegal dumping and blight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trash and illegal dumping in Northaven have made up 74 percent of the complaints from the 38127 zip code to the Shelby County Mayor's Office. Mayor Lee Harris announced on Saturday the community will now have a solid waste service to help with the trash issues.

The announcement was kicked off with an early morning community clean-up with neighbors to show support for the re-beautification of the neighborhood.

"They want to see their neighborhoods improve, they want to see their neighborhoods strive and they want to see their neighborhoods cleaned up," Harris said.

Harris said to major issues he wants to combat in Shelby County are blight and neglected neighborhoods. He said Northaven has long deserved this attention.

We're excited to announce the Northaven Blight and Trash Removal program. Thanks to the partnership from Commissioner Amber Mills, the Shelby County Commissioners, @MEM_Council, CAO Dwan Gilliom, Shelby County Public Works, @MLGW and especially the Northaven community. pic.twitter.com/YoPmDGP7sY — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) August 8, 2020

Northaven Community Association President Aline Turner said her community is grateful for the hard work from the Shelby County Mayor's office for making this happen.