Not only does Lowe's help you improve your home, they help improve hometowns

Lowe's President Marvin Ellison visited Brownsville to look at the progress to the town's new city hall.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — The president of the home improvement chain Lowe's was in the Mid-South Wednesday. Marvin Ellison is a native of Brownsville and he came home to tour the city's new city hall.

The renovation is currently home to Brownsville's historic bank building, which will become a community hub that is multi-use and vibrant. They will also free up existing space for Brownsville Police in their current location.

"As I think about my journey growing up the middle child of seven, it was a two stoplight town when I grew up here. I went to high school here, elementary school, and really my formative years were spent here in this small southern town. I felt this would be a great reflection and great tribute to this city," said Ellison.