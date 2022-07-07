Arlington church pays utilities for 103 MLGW customers

“Everybody will be starting fresh,” said Beverly Perkins, who oversees the Gift of Comfort program for MLGW.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington church donated $40,000 to pay the utility bills in full of 103 customers in the Millington and Arlington area.

According to a release, Oak Spring Baptist Church donated 10% of its income to MLGW's Gift of Comfort program.

“Everybody will be starting fresh,” said Beverly Perkins, who oversees the Gift of Comfort program for MLGW.

Perkins said this is the third time Oak Spring has given to Gift of Comfort in the past 18 months. Previously, the Arlington-based church gave $14,000.

Oak Spring Pastor Michael Martin explained why: “It’s just a need we have identified. It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does slow it down a little bit.”

Rhonda Thompson was among the recipients. The funds also helped two of her aunts on a fixed income and most, if not all, of her elderly neighbors.

“This is over and beyond financial relief for them,” she said.

Because of the $250 credit on her utility bill, she donated $250 to a scholarship fund.