Oak Street Health celebrates reopening of community room with a party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Street Health is back open for business, and they celebrated along with the community with a senior appreciation day Saturday in Raleigh.
The primary care provider for seniors threw a party at Raleigh Springs Civic Center to celebrate the reopening of their community room.
Patients can use the room for exercise classes or connect with friends.
“This is I think a really great opportunity for us to reconnect with our seniors after a hard year of not being able to do anything really out in the community. And so we wanted to do something that was safe, that was fun, and just a great opportunity to show that not only do we care about your physical health at Oak Street but we also care about your social and emotional health as well, said Aramis Jones with Oak Street Health Frasier.
Visitors danced, played bingo, and even starred in their own version of "Let's Make A Deal."