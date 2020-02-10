Olive Branch named of the 50 best places to live in the United States

National publication singles out excellence of the schools

OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — “Money magazine, a national magazine, named Olive Branch one of the 50 best places to live, so congratulations to the City of Olive Branch," DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said Thursday.

Superintendent Uselton heralded Olive Branch's distinction of being a top place to live in the United States. A “culturally eclectic place” is how Money magazine describes Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The Memphis, Tennessee, suburb ranked 37th out of 50 "best places to live." The article in Money makes much of the town's charm and landmarks, like Old Towne with its antique shopping and popular eatery Sidestreet Burgers.

While money writes the median $78,000 income overshadows that of Memphis by 46%, it does not mention much of that household revenue is earned in Memphis, which is just 30 minutes away.

Baptist Hospital is the single largest employer amidst a host of warehouses and small businesses in the area, with the Olive Branch Chamber often listing job openings at FedEx and Nike, both major global companies located in Memphis.

The standout factor, the financial publication points out as a major draw, is the town's schools, specifically Lewisburg High which ranks second in the state. With 30% of DeSoto County Schools students living in Olive Branch, Lewisburg holds more education accolades.

"Center Hill High School received the highest honor that a school in America can receive, and that is a National Blue Ribbon designation," Uselton said, making the Olive Branch school the 3rd ever in the district to be nationally honored and helping to put the town of 41,000 people in the 2020 class of “best places to live.”