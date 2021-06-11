Olympian Rochelle Stevens back in stride giving young track athletes a head start with combine event

The Foundation is back this year with the "No Pain, No Fame" Combine highlighting and encouraging new talent.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two-time Olympian, Dr. Rochelle Stevens wants anybody who wants to run as far as they can in her shoes.

During her career, she's excelled on and off the track, but one of her greatest achievements through her foundation is helping others ascend the champions podium.

COVID-19 may have broken the stride of her annual camps and meets, but Stevens is back in the game giving the next generation a chance.

"When I was young someone believed in my dream. They believed in my aspirations. They believed I wanted to go to the Olympics," said Stevens.

Stevens not only went to the Olympics, but she went to 2 medaling at both.

She's also a four-time U.S. track champion amongst her many titles.

"Different people would go out and raise money and have fundraisers to make sure that I would have my equipment, the shoes, be able to travel to the different competitions," said Stevens.

She's never forgotten the encouragement from her mother and the generous support of the people behind those victories, so she created the Rochelle Stevens Foundation to pay it forward.

Since 1990, 30-thousand athletes ages 4 to 75, from 7 states have run through the track star's meets and camps yielding access to priceless connections for athletes aspiring to transition from high school to college ranks.

"A lot of scouts and coachers really don't have time to go to every track meet. If you have that inside connection that's the best shoe fit in," said Stevens.

Jada Ellis is a track standout in New Jersey headed to college on full ride as an athlete.

She owes much of her success to Stevens, whom she met several year ago at one of Stevens' track meets.

"Leaving that place I know that I learned a lot. I was able to improve and I know that she wanted to see me get even better at the sport," said Ellis.

It's that genuine care that seems to cast Stevens in the stratosphere for those who come into her orbit like Local 24's Rebecca Butcher., who participated in one of Stevens' camps.

"She was always a part of the legends category in my mind of track and field and sports icons. Especially, being from Memphis. I thought if she can do it, I can do it," said Butcher.

The Foundation is back this year with the "No Pain, No Fame" Combine highlighting and encouraging new talent.

It's Stevens' unwavering mission.