Increased police presence coming to Shelby County shopping areas for holidays

Operation Jingle Bells kicked off Monday and will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will increase its presence in several shopping areas throughout the holidays, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said Operation Jingle Bells kicked off Monday and will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. A high concentration will be in the shopping areas around Wolfchase Galleria, Macon/Houston Levee, Centennial/Westchester and the Oak Court area.

According to the sheriff's office, the operation includes:

A fugitive bureau concentrating on theft-related warrants from November 21-December 4 in the east and southeastern part of Shelby County

A traffic bureau patrolling in high traffic areas of business

Patrolling near businesses from November 28-December 2 in the east and southeastern part of Shelby County

During the operation, deputies will focus on patrolling store parking lots, contacting store employees and management and having increased traffic enforcement. The sheriff's office said the efforts will aim to deter car break-ns, shoplifting and keep traffic moving on the roads and parking lots safer for shoppers.

The operation will take place in the following areas:

Highway 64 from I-40 to Kate Bond, Germantown Parkway from Rockcreek to Highway 64

Highway 64 from I-40 to Canada Road, Canada Road (Houston Levee) from I-40 to Macon Road

Winchester Road from Highway 385 to Forrest Hill Irene Road, Hacks Cross from Winchester to Shelby Drive, Shelby Drive from Hacks Cross to Riverdale

Poplar Avenue from South Holmes Road to White Station, Park Avenue from White Station Road to Mendenhall Road, Colonial Road (Target) from Spotswood Avenue to Southern Avenue