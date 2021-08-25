Opinion | Calling kind hearts: volunteers are needed for Friday’s City-Wide Feeding Day | Richard Ransom

If you can spare a few hours on August 27, the Mid-South Food Bank would appreciate your help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Wednesday’s Ransom Note: how you can help feed the need in Memphis Friday.

The Mid-South Food Bank has said its goal is to feed 5,000 people for the City-Wide Feeding Day, but I was told today as many as 8,000 may show up. Apparently the surge of COVID-19 caused some volunteers to change their minds. So, if you can help, please consider doing so.

There's a 7am-3pm shift. The Food Bank would like 300 volunteers for that time slot, but only 56 have signed up. Or you could do the 7am-11:30am shift where 150 volunteers are needed but right now only 14 have signed up. If you're not a morning person, the 11am-4pm shift needs 150 volunteers, but only 7 have signed up. To sign up, click here.

The Mid-south Food Bank asks you to show up 15-20 minutes early to find out where your help will be needed.

