Orange Mound historian expresses hope for change

“It's changing and can't nobody stop it because God's got this," said 83-year-old Mary Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The city of Memphis has been involved in civil rights movements for decades. Many of those who advocated for those rights still live in the area. Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with one Orange Mound native who has witnessed more than 80 years of change.

Mary Mitchell is the historian of Orange Mound. Her family's roots date back to slavery. Since the 1930s, she's personally witnessed the changes to happen to this community.

"I remember as a little girl catching the 7th Park Avenue bus right up there at Inez and Douglas with my auntie. We had to go all the way to the back, and I remember questioning why we had to go to the back," said Mitchell.

From relatives who were sharecroppers shifting to the Civil Rights movement, Mitchell has a lifetime of memories and experiences.

"Honey, Memphis didn't play. We were all the way in it," said Mitchell who was also involved.

She participated in marches and protests throughout the city.

"I was at every one. All the time," said Mitchell.

She shared her thoughts on George Floyd's death.

"Floyd, he was a 21st century person who was lynched," said Mitchell. "That was a person. That was somebody's relative like me and you."

You might not see Mitchell protesting in the streets, but her spirit and support flow through every step.

"Our blood, sweat, and tears. Our ideas. Everything. We're the ones, so yes, protest. Protest. Protest. Protest. Protest. Protest. Protest," said Mitchell.

They are protesting in the names of those who have gone before who are now emblems of change.

"These people, not just the ones that passed on now, they gave their lives so the world could see that humanity is color blind," said Mitchell.

She believes change is inevitable and it's only a matter of time before we see it.