Orange Mound gets an official shoe to help fight homelessness

“We see the community every single day, and we just want to serve them,” said Commissioner Britney Thornton, Shelby County District 10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we prepare for frigid cold, our homeless population is one of the top concerns. Though warming centers open for those who need it, Memphis non-profits JUICE Orange Mound and SoGiv are working towards a more permanent solution.

Where there is pride, there is growth. Orange Mound has plenty of it.

As efforts to execute the area’s revitalization plan, “Mound Up,” continues, there is also a need to make sure no one gets left behind.

“We talk about development without displacement. I’m here to tell everybody that there’s a whole community of people that are currently being displaced or will be displaced. That’s just going to happen if we don’t do something,” said Thornton.

Doing nothing is not an option. Thornton also runs JUICE Orange Mound, a non-profit fighting homelessness.

“The goal is behind me, this building, a 3,000 square foot building that we purchased in 2020. We activated it in 2021 where we started a grassroots homeless shelter for 11 months and 13 days. Here we are in 2022, a year after our closure and the homeless community is still unsupported,” said Thornton.

She is hoping that it will change, especially with the new official Orange Mound shoe. JUICE Orange Mound partnered with the non-profit shoe company, SoGiv, to make the shoe.

“We’ve been doing deep engagements in the homeless community, and so the idea for us to create an Orange Mound shoe that would build up the brand of Orange Mound but also be used to spearhead homeless awareness and advocacy in Orange Mound,” said Thornton.

It is a sole with soul and pride for the neighborhood.

“We want to turn this into a whole ecosystem that serves current residents in Orange Mound, starting with the most vulnerable first,” said Thornton. “This shoe is going to help us to activate our building to become a resource hub. This resource hub will help people get connected to their benefits.”

The shoe costs $100, but the purpose is priceless.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s not just about purchasing a shoe. It’s about supporting a community. For people who know and love Orange Mound, this is an action that you can take this year to be able to support a community that I know so many people love,” said Thornton.