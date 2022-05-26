Orpheum hosts 2022 High School Musical Theatre Awards

We were there on the red carpet and spoke to some of the excited students about the big honors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The High School Musical Theatre Awards held Thursday at The Orpheum honored high school theatre programs from across the Mid-South.

38 participating schools were welcomed for a Tony Awards-style program celebrating the passion, dedication, and hard work of students and teachers involved in promoting musical theatre and arts in our area high schools.

Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard was there on the red carpet and spoke to some of the excited students about the big honors.