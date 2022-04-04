Otis Sanford honored during MLK program at University of Memphis

ABC24's very own was honored at the UofM's Humanitarian Leadership Summit and Human Rights Award program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Otis Sanford is with us every weekday at 5 p.m., but on Monday, he was honored at the University of Memphis' Humanitarian Leadership Summit and Human Rights Award program.

Otis is more than a political analyst. He's a professor and a writer.

Before joining the UofM in 2011, the Mississippi native and Ole Miss graduate was editorial page editor, columnist and director of the editorial board for The Commercial Appeal, and formerly served as the paper’s managing editor. He also worked as a political commentator on television for seven years before joining ABC24.

Otis also holds the Hardin Chair of Excellence in Economic and Managerial Journalism at the UofM.

Otis wrote the book "From Boss Crump to King Willie: How Race Changed Memphis Politics." He was acknowledged for another novel he co-wrote, "In a colorful place: Seasoned opinion about Memphis, about home, about life."

Congrats, Otis! We're proud of your accomplishments.