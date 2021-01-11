Over 150 years old and still thriving!

The Peabody Hotel celebrated 152 years and added a new inductee to the Duck Walk Hall of Fame.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel celebrated its 152nd anniversary Monday. The historic hotel was first opened in 1869 on the corner of Main and Monroe and quickly became a social hub downtown. In 1925, the hotel moved to its current location at Union and Second Street.

Monday's festivities included a special anniversary cake, live music and of course the ducks. Plus, the Memphis Chamber President and CEO was also inducted into the Duck Walk Hall of Fame during the big celebration.

"It's an award that goes to individuals traditionally, who has made outstanding contributions to the city of Memphis. While I don't think I'm worthy to stand with Danny Thomas, Kevin Kane, Cybil Shepard, and Rick Shadyac, I am humbled and I'm honored to be receiving this award as the first female and African American president of the Greater Memphis Chamber, who is working to bring new investments and higher wage jobs into the marketplace," said Beverly Robertson.

The Peabody’s Duck Walk Hall of Fame was created in 1996 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to Memphis. The commemorative plaques from the Hall of Fame are located in the sidewalk surrounding The Peabody and feature duck footprints along with the name of the honoree.

It's not every day that you get to celebrate your 152nd Anniversary! To top it off... we have inDUCKted Beverly Robertson, the President and CEO of the Memphis Chamber into our Duckwalk hall of fame! 🎉🥳⁠https://t.co/MKml0TIr8P

⁠#ThePeabodyMemphis #MemphisChamber pic.twitter.com/eWUBRdRUUc — The Peabody Memphis (@PeabodyMemphis) November 1, 2021