Palmer Home Campus in Desoto County breaks ground for new wellness center

The nearly $8 million project will allow Palmer Home to better serve children in its care.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — There’s renewed help for vulnerable children in the Mid-South.

The Palmer Home Campus in Desoto County, Mississippi broke ground Tuesday on a new wellness center.

The nearly $8 million project will offer children's services, meeting rooms, a school area, and a pool. The center will also allow Palmer Home to better serve children in its care.

It opens up opportunities for the non-profit to host community and corporate events on its campus without violating children's privacy.

"We've waited so long for this day. We've worked hard. This has been a dream since the inception of this campus on our master plan, so we've got 6 homes here, and now a chapel, and now we'll have a wellness center that kind of brings it all together,” said Sarah Hollis, Senior VP of Engagement, Palmer Home For Children.

Palmer Home is excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Dr. Hugh Francis Wellness Center on our campus in Hernando, MS!

Posted by Palmer Home for Children on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

