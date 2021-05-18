Palmer Home Campus in Desoto County breaks ground for new wellness center

The nearly $8 million project will allow Palmer Home to better serve children in its care.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — There’s renewed help for vulnerable children in the Mid-South.

The Palmer Home Campus in Desoto County, Mississippi broke ground Tuesday on a new wellness center.

The nearly $8 million project will offer children's services, meeting rooms, a school area, and a pool. The center will also allow Palmer Home to better serve children in its care.

It opens up opportunities for the non-profit to host community and corporate events on its campus without violating children's privacy.

"We've waited so long for this day. We've worked hard. This has been a dream since the inception of this campus on our master plan, so we've got 6 homes here, and now a chapel, and now we'll have a wellness center that kind of brings it all together,” said Sarah Hollis, Senior VP of Engagement, Palmer Home For Children.