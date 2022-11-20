'Parade of Nations' held by Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Performances by groups like the Chinese Ensemble and the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative aimed to express different cultures, showing similarities despite differences.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A "Parade of Nations" was held in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday. In addition to helping the Mid-South bring in the holidays, the festival brought diversity to the main stage.

Whitney Dunning is the Educational Liason for the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

"I think we're all seeking the same goal, which is just to be seen and be recognized," Dunning said. "This experience allows us to do that."

The purpose of the event was to give different cultures the space to express themselves and show each other where they come from. Different cultures came together at the event to form this type of union.

"In order to build togetherness, we need things like this to happen — to give us the opportunity and the space to be together," Dunning said.

Cultural performances from groups like The Chinese Ensemble and the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative were present at the "Parade of Nations."