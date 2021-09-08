'Peace Memphis' | New downtown mural aims to bring healing to those affected by gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to all the recent shootings and gun violence, an artist has painted a tribute mural in downtown Memphis.
The artist, Kyle Holbrook, said he has lost most of his friends from childhood to gun violence - 45 total victims.
He said the murals are meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims, in remembrance of lost loved ones.
The murals depict a large hand making the universal symbol for 'peace' with the words "stop gun violence."
You can visit it in downtown Memphis at Second Street and Gen. Washburn's Escape Alley.
‘Peace Memphis’ is part of a National Stop Gun Violence mural tour to all 50 states.