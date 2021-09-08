'Peace Memphis' | New downtown mural aims to bring healing to those affected by gun violence

‘Peace Memphis’ is part of a National Stop Gun Violence mural tour to all 50 states.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to all the recent shootings and gun violence, an artist has painted a tribute mural in downtown Memphis.

The artist, Kyle Holbrook, said he has lost most of his friends from childhood to gun violence - 45 total victims.

He said the murals are meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of the victims, in remembrance of lost loved ones.

The murals depict a large hand making the universal symbol for 'peace' with the words "stop gun violence."

You can visit it in downtown Memphis at Second Street and Gen. Washburn's Escape Alley.