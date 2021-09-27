'People are very, very good at supporting local,' Community buying T-shirts to raise money for Kroger victims

The $20 maroon T-shirts reads "Collierville Strong" on the front.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Awards Place and Screen Print Shop is on a mission. This small, women-owned print business in Collierville is using its services to help the Kroger victims and their families get through this tragedy, one shirt at a time.

They are helping the people of Collierville overcome and heal through maroon T-shirts that read "Collierville Strong." General Manager Taryn Causey said the shirts symbolize solidarity.

"We want to figure out a way to all stick together and know that it's all going to be fine and it's all going to be ok," Causey said.

Causey said Awards Place is also family-owned and Collierville has been supporting the shop for 25 years. She said it was only right for them to give back to the community.

Friday morning, just one day after a gunman opened fire at a Collierville Kroger on New Byhalia Rd, the shop stepped in to help the best way they knew how. They announced they would be selling Collierville Strong shirts will 100% of the proceeds going to the victims. Causey said the community has shown outstanding support.

"People are very, very good at supporting local, and it means a lot, so that also means supporting your local families," she said. "The outstanding love, support, and just people wanting a way to help and this is just a little way for people to do that."

The shirts are $20 each and Causey said they have sold nearly 500 shirts. Those wanting to purchase a shirt can stop by their store on 1160 West Poplar Ave. Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm or can order online. Causey said delivery is available.