People now homeless due to the pandemic are hoping to get back on their feet ahead of the colder weather

The number of homeless people going unsheltered in Shelby County doubled in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic has highlighted the growing problem of homelessness and poverty in Memphis as some who faced financial hardship are now unhoused.

While in 2021 it was found fewer people are living homeless in Shelby County, the number of homeless people going unsheltered doubled, according to Grant Ebbesmeyer, the Continuum of Care Planning Director for the Community Alliance for the Homeless.

Constance Abbey is one organization helping people escape life on the streets. The organization's executive director Roger Wolcott said homelessness is a growing problem in Memphis that likely won't go away any time soon.

"The pandemic, economics, employment difficulties, whatever it is, means that we have more homeless people in Memphis than we’ve ever had before," Wolcott said.

For some, like Lonnie Emanus, the reality of being homeless is difficult to bear.

"Living on the street is pretty rough," Emanus said.

Emanus worked in construction before the pandemic put many projects on hold and left him without an income. He has been sleeping outside Constance Abbey since lately many homeless shelters are often out of beds.

"I’ve been sleeping here the past month and a half, two months," Emanus said.

As he tries to find work, Emanus is trying to overcome the mental obstacles that come with being homeless.

"You think it would be hard to go out and find a place to sleep and stay warm," Emanus said. "If you’re not working a lot of times you’re sitting around so you got to keep your mind occupied."

While he gets back on his feet before the winter hits, Emanus hasn't lost faith that his situation will get better.

"Even some days you might not feel like there's any hope, but I still feel in my mind, at least present myself, as if everything is going to be alright," Emanus said.

Constance Abbey is accepting food, clothing, and blanket donations that will help unhoused people during the winter. You can give monetary donations through their website.