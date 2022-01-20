Select Memphis breweries hosting "Pick-Up for a Pint" events on Saturday

Three Memphis breweries are inviting residents out for a free beer this Saturday as part of a statewide cleanup program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keep Tennessee Beautiful, the Brewers Guild, and breweries across Tennessee are inviting residents out this Saturday, January 22, for a free pint as part of a statewide program.

Pitch It In TN is a program that helps to keep the state clean, green, and beautiful. Litter pickups are powered by volunteers and residents are invited to pitch in at an event in their community.

Here are the Memphis breweries participating:

You can click here to register for the cleanups and show up on Saturday to the breweries listed above for a free pint.