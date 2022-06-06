'Picturing Collierville' | Photography contest now accepting entries

The 2022 exhibition is open to adults and teens ages 15 and up who reside in Collierville or within a 30-mile radius. The deadline to enter is June 25.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Those in Collierville are now encouraged to send in their “vision” of what living in Collierville means for a chance to have their work displayed in a new photography exhibition. “Picturing Collierville” is sponsored by the Lucius E. & Elsie C. Burch, Jr. Library and the Morton Museum.

All skill levels are invited to submit in various categories: "On the Town,” "Picturing Collierville History," "Collierville Community,” and "The Beauty of Collierville."

Additionally, the photographs entered into the exhibition have a chance to become part of “Collierville’s contemporary history.” The images and captions from the final exhibit will be retained by the library and museum for future generations of residents to "see the Collierville of 2022 through the eyes and words of area residents."

A selection of photographs will be chosen for display at either the Lucius E. & Elsie C. Burch, Jr. Library or the Morton Museum during the months of August and September, through September 24. A reception will be held at the Morton Museum on August 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Winners from each category will receive a “commemorative printed book of photographs.” Copies of the book will also be available for checkout at the Library and public viewing at the Morton Museum.

To complement the “Picturing Collierville” program, two instructional sessions for beginning photographers will be held in June. The first is entitled “Take Better Photos With Your iPhone” and will take place on June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. The second is called “Take Better Photos with your DSLR Camera” and will take place on June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Organizers said that space is limited for these sessions, and registration begins on May 27.