'Pink on Parade' honors breast cancer survivors while raising awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Women's Health Center hosted the "Pink on Parade" Friday morning as Breast Cancer Awareness Month nears an end.
The parade to honor breast cancer survivors was held in its center's parking lot. Folks were out there cheering on those who drove through.
"Here I am a survivor, a fighter, and all of these wonderful women have been so supportive, and it has changed my life,” said Angela Palmer, Cancer Survivor.
"We are working every day to get women in to get screened, because it is so important. And we are still trying to move the needle to get more women screened,” said Jennifer Coleman, Baptist Women Health Center Out Patience Coordinator. “I'm a two-time breast cancer survivor and both of mine were found on mammograms, so I can't tell you how important they are. So, we do strive every day and one of the things that we do is take our mobile out and get into areas where maybe people don't have access to mammograms."