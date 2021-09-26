Pink Palace Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Memphis after one-year hiatus

With more than 150 artists brought in from across the country, the fair offers something for all ages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a one-year break, the Pink Palace Arts & Crafts Fair made its return to Memphis this weekend.

The fair started in 1973 at the Pink Palace Museum. Organizers said they outgrew that site and moved to Audubon Park.

With more than 150 artists brought in from across the country, the fair offers something for everyone.

"We have live musicians that are really good and we just wanted to be sure we're drawing a younger crowd, too," said Pam Dickey, one of the event's organizers. It isn't just about raising money for the museum. It's really about giving Memphis something fun and positive. My favorite thing is the people."