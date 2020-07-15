Pink Palace Museum Theater and Planetarium to reopen July 21

Seating for the theater will be limited to 50 guests per movie and 20 guests per show for the planetarium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pink Palace Museum announces the reopening of the CTI Giant Screen Theater and AutoZone Dome Planetarium July 21st. Seating for the theater will be limited to 50 guests per movie (theater seating capacity 400) and 20 guests per show for the planetarium (seating capacity 145).

“We are limiting seating capacities to 15% to ensure safe social distancing and are requiring guests to wear masks at all times and places,” said Bill Walsh, Museum marketing manager.

Guests are highly encouraged to arrive 20 minutes prior to movie/show times to purchase tickets as there are entry protocols (temperature checks, entry questions, etc.) that require additional time.

Guests are required to wear masks at all times. Concession items will not be available at the theater entrance. However, candy and drinks can be purchased at the Museum Store.

“We’re going to have an exciting line-up of movies and shows including daily showings of Dinosaurs of Antarctica and weekend showings of the original 1975 version of JAWS on the giant screen. In the planetarium, we’ll feature daily showings of the popular Black Holes show,” said Walsh.

Theater information and movie schedules are available at https://www.memphismuseums.org/cti-giant-theater/programs/.