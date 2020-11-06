Pink Palace Museum Wins 2020 AASLH Award of Excellence

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) has announced the Pink Palace Museum is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for their Making Memphis: 200 Years of Community exhibit - Bicentennial Project.

The Museum’s Bicentennial Project featured the Making Memphis: 200 Years of Community exhibit that highlighted two centuries of Memphis history and culture. Through interconnecting exhibit displays highlighting Memphis culture, business, nature, neighborhoods and arts, Making Memphis tied together Memphis’ rich history of diversity, heritage and soul.

Community engagement was at the core of the exhibit with multiple interactive opportunities that allowed visitors to illustrate what being a Memphian today meant to them. Photographs, recordings, and community thoughts were featured.

This year, AASLH presented fifty-seven national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits, and publications. The winners represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions, and programs to make contributions in this arena.