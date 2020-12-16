x
Plough Foundation to give United Way of the Mid-South $5 million grant

The Plough Foundation plans to give its last dollars to local nonprofits across the Mid-South before it closes its doors.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Plough Foundation plans to give its last dollars to local nonprofits across the Mid-South before it closes its doors.

United Way of the Mid-South will be one of its last recipients. The foundation is making a $5-million grant to provide for the future of the local United Way, and for the agencies it partners with to support families in need.

The United Way has long been a beneficiary of the Plough Foundation's philanthropy since the current endowment fund was established in 1987.

Back then, the foundation created a $5-million grant that was paid over the course of five years.
