Learn to podcast at the first Podbox Memphis Festival at the Cossitt Library this weekend

The first Podbox Memphis Festival is happening Saturday at the Cossitt Library.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For anyone who’s thought about starting their own podcast, there’s an event this weekend just for you,

The first Podbox Memphis Festival is happening Saturday at the Cossitt Library. Organizers said there will be tips and tricks, networking opportunities, chances to brainstorm ideas with other podcasters, and more.

There will even be a podcast pitching contest.

“Their prize will be podcast coaching from me… and one-month free airtime on a local radio station,” said Ena Esco, Innovator in Residence.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and a link to the form to take part in the podcast pitch competition, go to the Eventbrite link HERE

