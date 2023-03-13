Poplar-White Station Library re-opens more than a month after deadly shooting of a Memphis Police officer

Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot inside the library while responding to a trespassing complaint Feb. 2. He died 16 days later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Library branch which was the site of the deadly shooting of Memphis Police officer Geoffrey Redd in February re-opened for the first time Monday.

The Poplar-White Station Library re-opened Monday, Memphis Libraries announced, more than a month after the shooting on Feb. 2 which eventually claimed Redd's life.

"We have missed our patrons and can't wait to see them walk through our doors," Memphis Libraries said in a Tweet announcing the re-opening.

Redd was responding to a trespassing complaint at the library when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, 28-year-old Torance Jackson Jr., pulled out a gun and shot him. A second officer returned fire, killing Jackson.

The TBI is working on the case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor. The bureau often investigates shootings and other use-of-force incidents around the state when officers are involved.

Redd, 49, died on Feb. 18, two weeks after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Library.

Redd served in the Marine Corps before joining the Memphis Police Department in 2008. Redd worked in crisis intervention and trained fellow officers, colleagues said. He also was director of security at his church, the Greater Community Temple of the Church of God in Christ.

Redd, a husband and father, was honored February 27 with a "Sea of Blue," in which law enforcement officers rode around Memphis with their vehicle lights turned on.

Loved ones remembered him as a man committed to his Christian faith and local church, working as the director of security at, the greater community temple of the church of God in Christ.