Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of North Mississippi due to potential dam failure at Arkabutla Lake Dam

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for North Mississippi counties south of the dam, and roads in the immediate area have been closed.

ARKABUTLA, Miss — A dam on the border of DeSoto and Tate Counties in Mississippi is being flagged for potential failure Tuesday, prompting road closures and a flash flood watch for the region.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), who operates the Arkabutla Lake Dam in North Mississippi, said Tuesday they activated their district's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) after identifying breach conditions at the dam.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for DeSoto, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica Counties in Mississippi, as well as Crittenden and Lee Counties, Arkansas, until Wednesday afternoon.

USACE said the EOC will operate on extended hours as necessary to coordinate response to any impacts within the district’s area of responsibility. EOC personnel will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (601) 631-5367.

USACE said they will lower the pool to an elevation of at least 210 feet to reduce breach potential and initiate safe emergency repairs. Operational releases associated with lowering the lake are not expected to induce downstream flooding.

Observed conditions at the dam’s outlet structure led to the declaration, USACE said, and also said they will provide updates as they become available.

All recreation areas and road access immediately downstream will be closed until a determination has been made that activity can resume. The following areas are closed at this time:

Old Pratt Road

Scenic Route 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam

South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp

North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail

Basketball court