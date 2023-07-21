The lack of power and water in Germantown is causing restaurants to close until the issue is resolved

The Commissary lost power Tuesday, and while it did get it back two days later, the restaurant couldn't open it's doors due to water issues in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The wait for clean water and power for people in Germantown has been a difficult one.



“Just continue to plan and take it moment by moment,” said Jason Heckendorf, Eggs Up Grill Owner.

The new restaurant has only been open for a few weeks in Germantown, however Heckendorf said they have already had to close the business twice from power outages. This in turn costing employees and the business thousands of dollars.

“You can’t have your people here to pay them on those days when there is no power,” said Heckendorf.

Eggs Up Grill did reopen following the recent outages, but it was not before long it faced another issue.

“We’re finding ways to work through it,” said Heckendorf.

Thursday’s water order caused several restaurants around Germantown to close Friday, not having water to clean dishes or prepare food.

However, places like Eggs Up Grill are trying to adjust. Once the alert went out, Heckendorf and his team began finding packs of bottled water to keep the kitchen orders coming, while limiting the amount of dishes the restaurant uses.

“They went out, started getting water for us,” said Heckendorf, “We went out and got paper goods for our dishes, we got your plastic spoons and some paper plates, then the rest we’re just pushing through so that we don’t have to run any of the water here.”

While it may not be much, a bottle of water can go a long way for people who need it.

“We’re in Germantown, there’s a lot of people without power, there’s a lot of people without water. What can we do to make a difference to provide something for them.”