Power outages leave Ed Rice Community Center packed with summer camps

“The one in Raleigh is closed today because they still don’t have power,” said Charlie Caswell, Shelby County Commissioner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say great minds think alike. On a hot day, many people have the same idea going to their area community center. This week, what you might find is that some centers are seeing more traffic than others.

“We’ve got a lot of families in 100-degree weather, so everybody wants to be in a pool today,” said Charlie Caswell, Shelby County Commissioner.

Sadly, everybody can’t. Thursday, ABC24 held our "Let’s Talk 24" in the Frayser neighborhood. Residents such as Kim Stewart expressed concerns for City of Memphis pools, particularly at Ed Rice Community Center.

“Each school bus holds 80 students," Frayser resident Kim Stewart said. "I saw two school buses there trying to get in that little bitty pool that Ed Rice originally scheduled for an indoor/outdoor pool that was twice the size of what we actually got.”

ABC24 went to Ed Rice to see why there’s such a big crowd and found summer camps at other area community centers are forced to go to Ed Rice because of power outages or no air conditioning.

That’s all due to Sunday’s storm.

“We have both Raleigh Community Center and Cunningham Community Center here as a part of doing their summer camp,” said Caswell.

He said North Frayser Community Center was there as well. That is at least four different summer camps in one building.

“The one in Raleigh is closed today because they still don’t have power,” said Caswell. “I’m thankful for this Ed Rice Community Center and that they do have utilities and air here.”

Earlier this month, the City said they are dealing with a lifeguard shortage.

"Now you have the shortage from shutting down pools because you don’t have lifeguards," Caswell said. "You have to have them come over to other centers where you do have lifeguards."

Memphis Parks Director, Nick Walker, said the ratio of patrons to guards is typically 25 to 1. Parks have been doing 15 to 1.

When the pools reach capacity, visitors have to wait.

“When you talk about the fact that we’ve seen so much violence sadly in our communities, to have a safe, nurturing and healthy environment for our children to be at that builds their resilience — that gives them hope, I believe that this is like no other. We need more of this in our communities,” said Caswell.