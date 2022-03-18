Want to help teens in need for prom season in Memphis? Here's how to donate

Teens who need prom clothes can stop by the Hollywood Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With prom season right around the corner, some teens in Memphis are in need of clothes for the occasion.

"Being able to help fulfill a teen's dream of attending prom is great," said Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Melanie Dorsey. "Often, many kids miss out, only because they do not have anything to wear. We want to do our part and we need the community's help."

If you would like to donate clean, lightly used prom clothes and accessories, you can drop them off until April 1 at the Crump Station at 948 E.H. Crump Blvd. or the Tillman Station at 426 Tillman St.

Teens who need prom clothes can stop by the Hollywood Community Center at 1560 Hollywood St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Clothes will be available for free until they're gone.