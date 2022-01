Neighbors opposed the planned structure, citing traffic dangers on nearby residential streets, but St. Jude said it needs the parking for future employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new parking garage for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the Uptown area will have to wait.

The Memphis-Shelby County Board of Adjustments has denied the latest proposal.

Neighbors opposed the planned structure, citing traffic dangers on nearby residential streets, but St. Jude said it needs the parking for future employees.