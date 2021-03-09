Raleigh barber shop owners honored for their service to the community

"We appreciate everyone that has been in this shop and we feel we had an impact on Raleigh,” said owners Ray Reeder and Stella Howard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two small business owners with several decades of service to the community were recognized Friday.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson made surprise trip to Ray and Stella’s Barber Shop in Raleigh to thank them for having a positive impact.

He gave the pair a special proclamation from the state recognizing their 26 years of service.

