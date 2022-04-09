x
Rapper NLE Choppa joins local and state leaders for a town hall for Memphis youth

The town hall provided an opportunity for kids to speak their minds on concerns about things like crime, education, mental health, and more.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was on hand for a special town hall Saturday, aimed at Memphis’s youth.

The hip-hop star and his mother/manager Angeleta Potts joined City of Memphis leaders, state lawmakers, medical professionals, and law enforcement for the special 'Speak Up' town hall. 

The town hall was meant to provide an opportunity for kids to speak their minds on concerns about things like crime, education, mental health, and more. 

The event was part of Black Men Crowned, a non-profit aimed at honoring, celebrating, and uplifting Black Men in Memphis and across the Mid-South.

