REAL ID pilot program to schedule appointments at Driver Services Centers raises questions from frustrated drivers

OAKLAND, Tenn — Is getting your REAL ID turning into a real hassle? Right now, it can take hours to get that ID because drivers license offices in Tennessee are so backed up.

The state recently started a pilot program that allows people to schedule appointments, but one Memphis woman says the new program is basically useless.

Oakland, Tennessee, is one of four locations in the state testing out this pilot program. Scheduling a time to come in for a REAL ID sounds good, but one Memphis woman says when she showed up Friday morning for her appointment, she ended up in the same line as everyone else.

"I was really excited by the appointment pilot that they decided to so I signed up right away," said Memphis resident Lauren Ready.

Ready says Thursday was her scheduled 9am appointment. With her confirmation in hand, she drove to the Oakland, Tennessee, drivers license bureau.

"It's worth the drive even if it takes an hour it will still take less time than waiting in line," said Ready.

When she got there, the line was out the door and down the building.

"Walked in and said I had an appointment for the REAL ID she said great get in line the line was out the door," said Ready.

The problem, there is one one check-in kiosk for drivers in the Oakland office. So even if you have an appointment, you can get stuck in line with dozens of other people waiting to check in. And if you don't check in 15 minutes before your appointment time, the notice says the appointment is cancelled, but the kiosk has no idea you were there on time but stuck waiting in the line.

In a statement the spokesperson for the Department of Safety said in part, "We are still in the soft launch phase. A customer must check-in at the driver services center to be seen regardless if they have an appointment or not. Once checked in, the customer's appointment or ticket will be honored."