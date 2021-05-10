x
Rededication ceremony held for single women's residence at Purdue Center of Hope in Memphis

The center serves homeless women without children and offers them support for mental health, substance abuse, and displacement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rededication ceremony was held Monday for a newly renovated AutoZone single women's residence.

The Salvation Army of Memphis and the Mid-South officially unveiled the residence at the Purdue Center of Hope. The $4-million construction project on the 20-year building started in 2019.

This was part of the Heal Memphis capital project campaign. Money came in from AutoZone and a Shelby County CARES Act investment.

The upgrades include 8 more beds - 28 total - and a renovated kitchen and cafeteria area.             

The project unveiling also kicks off National Salvation Army Week. 

