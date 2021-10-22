Redistricting maps for Shelby County Commission and school board to be reviewed at town hall meeting

Register now to participate in Saturday's virtual town hall meeting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The second Shelby County Redistricting committee virtual town hall meeting will be held Saturday.

The meeting will give residents a chance to learn more about the new proposed redistricting maps, which can be viewed and commented on here, in advance.

The virtual town hall will be held Saturday, October 23 at 1 p.m. To register to attend, click here.

Shelby County updates its maps for County Commission and school board districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census.