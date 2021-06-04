Regions Bank gives a sweet thank you to frontline workers at Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Healthcare workers have been on the frontline of this pandemic for a year now.
To show appreciation for those who care for the Raleigh community, Tuesday Regions Bank took customized sweet treats to employees at Methodist North Hospital.
The Regions Big Bike was also on hand for socially distanced photos.
Regions said this is a small token of thanks and a reminder that we are still fighting the pandemic together and should continue to support the unwavering commitment of our frontline workers.