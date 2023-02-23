Woman who lost 3 family members in Tate County shootings remembers her father, relatives at vigil

A vigil was held for the six victims killed in last Friday's shooting in Arkabutla, Mississippi, where the community paid their respects to the victims.

ARKABUTLA, Miss — Residents of the small town of Arkabutla, Mississippi, rocked last week by shootings which left six people dead, gathered Thursday to remember the victims.

Among those remembering the six was Bridgett Manuel-Johnson, who not only lost her father, Charles Manuel, but also her uncle, George McCain, and her aunt, Lynda Faye, in the deadly shootings. Her close family friend, John "Rocky" Rorie, also died in the shooting rampage.

Thursday, she thanked the community for their support as she remembered her loved ones.

"This is actually overwhelming, all the people that came out and said something about [my family]," Manuel-Johnson said. "All of them were close anyway...They were family. They were brother in laws, best friends at nine, and so on."

Six people were shot and killed and another individual injured at three separate scenes in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Friday.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance called the incident in Arkabutla a "shooting rampage."

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum and the Sheriff confirms the suspect did know some of the victims.

The Sheriff said four victims, all close to Manuel-Johnson, were found at an Arkabutla Dam Road home.

A grand jury is set to hear the case against Crum.

This comes after authorities announced an additional charge against Crum, who was jailed Friday hours after carrying out the shootings at multiple locations in Tate County, near the Tennessee state line.