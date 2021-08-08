Renasant Convention Center hosts block party

The Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis was recently transformed, making major upgrades to the tune of 200 million dollars. Now, they want to get the word out about their new digs.

Monday, folks with the massive building hosted a block party at North Main and Exchange Street. The first 50 people there enjoyed a free meal from Fuel Memphis, music by Nick Black, and even a sidewalk bar. Also, a promotional video featuring the Renasant Convention Center was being filmed, so those who attended the block party could be included as background "actors" in the video.