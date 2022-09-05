Renovation to Gaston Community Center in South Memphis underway

Memphis' second oldest community center is getting a $4 million update.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many in South Memphis say that the Gaston Park and Community Center is a pillar of the community—a pillar that is about to look a lot stronger.

$4 Million are going into renovations for the community center building, which was built back in 1934. It is the second oldest community center in the city.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland visited the center for an update on the renovation, which began May 1.

“This building is the heartbeat—the epicenter of the Gaston community,” Strickland said. “[Currently] it doesn’t reflect what we want it to reflect.”

Windows line the walls, but most of them are boarded up. Design plans include repairing these windows, the leaky areas around the building and the facility’s stage flooring.

Marlon Foster is the CEO of Knowledge Quest—an organization that aims to “respond to the needs of the community through helping to stabilize homes, provide access to health and by making the clear path to opportunities for families.”

Foster said the building is “vital” to the city of Memphis.