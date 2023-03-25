'Respect the Haven CDC' offers community development for Whitehaven neighborhood

The public office for a group that works to lift voices of Whitehaven residents is located in the Southland Mall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The group that works to lift voices of Whitehaven residents now has a home-base located in the Southland Mall.

"Respect the Haven CDC" is a group working toward community development in the Whitehaven neighborhood. The organization has also raised more than $30,000 for the new Christmas tree at the Southland Mall.

"We're about community engagement and resident empowerment and really just unmuting the voices of the Whitehaven residents and giving them a voice to help have a say in improving our community," Jason Sharif of Respect the Haven CDC said.

Sharif said the group wants to be "an advocate for the Whitehaven community."