'Respect the Haven CDC' offers community development for Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The group that works to lift voices of Whitehaven residents now has a home-base located in the Southland Mall.
"Respect the Haven CDC" is a group working toward community development in the Whitehaven neighborhood. The organization has also raised more than $30,000 for the new Christmas tree at the Southland Mall.
"We're about community engagement and resident empowerment and really just unmuting the voices of the Whitehaven residents and giving them a voice to help have a say in improving our community," Jason Sharif of Respect the Haven CDC said.
Sharif said the group wants to be "an advocate for the Whitehaven community."
"We want to be the voice for Whitehaven business, educations, politics and culture," Sharif said.