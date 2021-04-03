Restaurant and hotel workers in Shelby County are going to be getting some extra help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Urban League is providing help for restaurant and hotel workers impacted by the COVID pandemic with $1,000 grants.
"The Memphis Urban League is appreciative of Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission for providing grant funds to empower and provide economic relief our county's restaurant and hotel workers amid the pandemic. The Urban League has always stood ready to support our community in challenging times, and we are humbled by this opportunity to serve our County," says Tonja Sesley Baymon, President and CEO of the Memphis Urban League.
In order to be eligible, you must:
- live and work in Shelby County
- be at least 18-years-old
- be a restaurant or hotel worker who either lost their job or had their wages cut because of the pandemic from October through December of last year.
The grant applications remain open until April 1, 2021 at 11:59 pm. Qualified applicants can apply now at www.memul.org. Grant funds will be disbursed via direct deposit until all funds have been exhausted.