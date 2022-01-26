Retired Memphis firefighter, Fayette County paramedic dies from COVID

He came to Fayette County after retiring from the Memphis Fire Department. He was also a longtime member of the Memphis Firefighters Association.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired Fayette County paramedic and firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department has died after a battle with COVID-19.

According to the Oakland Fire Department and an obituary, Julian "Skill" Wilson, Jr., died on Sunday, January 23, at 59 years old. Wilson came to Fayette County after retiring from the Memphis Fire Department.

He also served as a firefighter with the Fayette County Fire Department.

"Skill served this community with honor and dignity," the Oakland Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We will miss him greatly. Our prayers are with his family."

Memorial services for Wilson will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 31, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland on Highway 64 in Somerville.

Visitation will be at the same location from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 30.