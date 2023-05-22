Rib team wins World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest for the first time in more than 20 years

Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krew from New York City took home the $25,000 grand prize Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The best competition barbecue cooking teams on the planet gathered along the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis as they have for over four decades, for the annual Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Memphis in May officials announced the winners of the organization’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest on Saturday, May 20. Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krew, originally from New York City was named Grand Champion for the World Championship Barbecue Contest by taking the top honor with their championship entry in the Ribs category.

For the first time in 22 years, the Rib category won Grand Champion. As the Grand Champion they take home $25,000 in cash prizes plus $11,000 for their first place win in the Ribs category. The team has competed since 2009 and Saturday’s award is their first primary category win catapulting them to the top.

First place in shoulder went to Sweet Cheeks, first place in Whole Hog went to Hometown BBQ and first place in Ribs went to Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krew.

150 competition cooking teams from three foreign countries, 22 states and Puerto Rico vied for more than $140,000 in cash prizes and bragging rights.

Saturday was the last and biggest day of the contest in its first year back at Tom Lee Park following a $60 million dollar renovation. That renovation is almost complete.

The contest followed Memphis in May's signature Beale Street Music Fest, which was also held on the river front for the first time since 2019.